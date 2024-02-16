South suburban Chicago police increase reward to find 14-year-old's killer

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (CBS) – A south suburban mother pleaded for help to solve the murder of her teenage son on Friday as investigators announced a big reward for information leading to an arrest.

It's been nearly five months since the boy, ninth grader Marshawn Mitchell, was shot while leaving a football game at Hillcrest High School.

Country Club Hills police announced a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case was increased to $18,000. It was previously $5,000.

"My life is forever changed without him," said Amanda Lenoir, the mother Marshawn, who was shot and killed on Sept. 15, 2023.

He was her only child.

A mother made an emotional plea for help in solving the murder of her 14-year-old son. Marshawn Mitchell was shot and killed leaving a homecoming football game in south suburban Country Club Hills. Provided to CBS

Marshawn was leaving the homecoming football game around 9 p.m. when someone opened fire. Marshawn was shot and later died at a hospital.

"Losing him has been devastating to me," Lenoir said. "I am mentally, physically and emotionally broken."

Lenoir spoke to CBS 2 with her aunt, Tina Thomas, by her side for support. Thomas held a collage of pictures of Marshawn, who dreamed of being on the school football team.

"He had just transferred to that school," Lenoir said. "He was in touch with the coach. He was supposed to start playing."

She added, "We had a bond like no other. My world is shattered without him."

Country Club Hills Police Chief John Galvin said the investigation into the murder is "being worked on daily," and some leads investigators are pursuing "are looking promising."

While Lenoir hopes the increased monetary reward will lead to an arrest, she has a message for parents.

"Please talk to your kids," she said. "Ask your kids what do they know? What did they see? Please find it in your heart to allow your kids to come forward and help me get justice for my son."

Lenoir said she understands some parents might be hesitant and fear coming forward, but she said it could have been their child killed that night. She said the violence needs to end.

Anyone with information is asked to call Country Club Police tipline at 708-206-2899 and an anonymous tip can be left at 1-800-U-TELL-US.