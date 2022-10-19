Students at Hillcrest High School will create chalk art to raise awareness for breast cancer
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Students at a south suburban high school will use art today to raise breast cancer awareness.
Students at Hillcrest High School in Country Club Hills plan to create chalk murals outside the Advocate South Suburban Hospital.
The students will display their art in front of the lobby so that patients and visitors can see them as they walk in and out.
