Hillary Clinton Shares Women's Day Playlist Featuring Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, More

By Jeff Cornell

Hillary Clinton shared a Spotify playlist to celebrate International Women's Day (March 8). The list features a long list of female artists ranging from Beyoncé to the Alabama Shakes to the Dixie Chicks. You can listen to the playlist below.

The list contains some great throwback tracks from TLC, Missy Elliott, Shania Twain, Wilson Phillips and Lauryn Hill, while keeping current with tracks from Lady Gaga, Janelle Monáe, Katy Perry and Charli XCX.

Clinton, who famously said, "I want to be as good a president as Beyoncé is a performer" opens up her playlist with Bey's "Run The World (Girls)." Other artists included are: No Doubt, M.I.A., Haim, Demi Lovato, Sia, Florence + The Machine and La Roux.

Britney Spears, who is not featured on the 30 song playlist, recently met Hillary Clinton in Las Vegas. The singer took to Instagram to post photos of the two and wrote, "I had the incredible opportunity to meet @HillaryClinton!! Such an inspiration and beautiful voice for women around the world!!! This woman had an intense presence and I felt very honored to meet her!!!"

