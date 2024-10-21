Highs near 80 degrees on Monday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A hot day is ahead in Chicago.

Monday will be the hottest day of the week, with highs in the lower 80s. This is 20 degrees above the norm, with the record of 87 degrees at O'Hare.

The rest of the week won't be as hot, temperatures will drop to the 60s by mid to late week. Stray showers are possible on Tuesday.

Tomorrow will be breezy and slightly cooler. A few showers are possible in the midday and afternoon, but aside from that, dry skies continue. The next shot of rain will develop by Friday morning.