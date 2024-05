Highs in the upper 70s Friday in Chicago, warm weekend ahead

Highs in the upper 70s Friday in Chicago, warm weekend ahead

Highs in the upper 70s Friday in Chicago, warm weekend ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A warm weekend is ahead in Chicago.

Highs will be in the upper 70s on Friday with morning fog and sunshine by the afternoon.

Temperatures climb to the 80s by Saturday with sunny skies.

Sunday brings stray shower chances, but mostly sunny skies are expected.