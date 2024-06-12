Sunny skies, highs in the 90s in Chicago

Highs in the 90s in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A steamy day is ahead in Chicago.

Wednesday's highs will be in the low 90s with sunny skies. This will be the warmest day of the year so far.

Storms chances return Thursday. the first is expected between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. and the second potential for storms arrives after 6 p.m.

Gusty winds and hail are also possible during the storms. The most severe weather is expected south of Chicago where a level 2 risk has been posted.

Head returns for Father's day as highs climb to the 90s.