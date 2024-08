Highs in the 70s with sunny skies in Chicago

Highs in the 70s with sunny skies in Chicago

Highs in the 70s with sunny skies in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A cooler day is ahead with sunny skies in Chicago.

Wednesday's highs will be in the upper 70s.

Another cool and crisp morning is expected Thursday before a warming trend moves in to end the week.

Highs in the 90s return by the weekend, with high humidity and feels-like temperatures near 100 degrees. The heat brings chances for storms from Saturday evening into Sunday.