Highs in the 70s Wednesday in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A less humid day is ahead Wednesday in Chicago. 

Highs will be in the upper 70s with breezy conditions on Wednesday. 

Residents throughout the Chicago area are waking up to wind damage. Severe storms did not materialize Tuesday as expected – but the system still brought strong and damaging winds that toppled trees and took out power.

Temperatures in the 80s returns Thursday. 

Storms develop Friday into Saturday. Saturday will be sunny and warm with highs in the 70s. 

Shower chances develop on Sunday into Memorial Day. 

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on May 22, 2024 / 5:29 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

