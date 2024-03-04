Watch CBS News
Weather

Highs in the 70s in Chicago with storm chances Monday night

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Showers, thunderstorms Monday afternoon
Showers, thunderstorms Monday afternoon 02:35

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another warm day in Chicago is ahead with rain on the way. 

Monday's high temperatures will be in the 70s with gusty winds. The record high of 73 degrees on March 4 was set in 1983, and it's likely the Chicago area will tie or break the record. 

According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts could reach 20 to 35 miles per hour by the afternoon as storms develop in the area. 

a9e1adca-ea8a-499f-8427-dcbb94cafbe8.png

Storm chances increase late in the day Monday as a cold front approaches the area.

6b908356-2b2a-4772-8705-ebb6c8162b78.png

Stronger storms in the evening could bring gust winds and small hail. 

96b09c6e-3014-4eb8-b524-d29038e87113.png

Cooler temperature arrives as the showers wrap up. Highs in the 

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on March 4, 2024 / 5:18 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.