Highs in the 70s in Chicago with storm chances Monday night

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another warm day in Chicago is ahead with rain on the way.

Monday's high temperatures will be in the 70s with gusty winds. The record high of 73 degrees on March 4 was set in 1983, and it's likely the Chicago area will tie or break the record.

According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts could reach 20 to 35 miles per hour by the afternoon as storms develop in the area.

Storm chances increase late in the day Monday as a cold front approaches the area.

Stronger storms in the evening could bring gust winds and small hail.

Cooler temperature arrives as the showers wrap up. Highs in the