Highs in the 60s, showers possible

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A milder day is ahead before storms arrive in the Chicago area.

Wednesday will be breezy with highs in the mid-60s.

Strong to severe storms are expected on Thursday with hail, gusty winds, and even an isolated tornado possible.

Rain tapers off Thursday night.

A cooldown is ahead Friday with highs back in the 40s and low 50s.

Winter makes a return next week with highs in the 30s.