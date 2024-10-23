Highs in the 60s on Wednesday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago moves back to jacket weather as cooler air settles in.

Wednesday's highs will be closer to normal, in the lower 60s. Gusty northwest winds will top 25 mph and subside tonight. Temperatures will drop significantly tonight, with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Sunny and milder conditions are expected on Thursday in the middle 60s. Clouds increase late in the day as showers and storm chances develop by night.

Showers linger for the start of Friday as a front moves through. This gives way to a cooler, pleasant fall weekend.

Near normal highs arrive Saturday and Sunday in the lower 60s.