CHICAGO (CBS) — Lake effect showers move in Monday morning with gusty winds.

Highs will be in the upper 50s, with light rain continuing until mid-day.

Rain clears after the morning hours, but areas in Northwest Indiana can expect afternoon showers.

This showery lakeside rain pattern stays through Tuesday morning.

Cool highs in the 50s continue throughout the week, with frost/freeze conditions Wednesday morning.