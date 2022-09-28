Highland Park to replace temporary memorial to mass shooting victims with permanent monument

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This coming Tuesday will mark three months since the mass shooting at the 4th of July parade in Highland Park.

Hundreds have gathered at two city memorials, honoring the seven lives lost, and now the city is starting the conversation about taking down the makeshift memorial in favor of a permanent monument.

On Tuesday night, Highland Park neighbors attended an emotional city council meeting discussing the future of the downtown memorial.

Some say it's a constant reminder of the violence, and should be moved away from the busy intersection. Others believe it's a crucial part of the healing process.

"I understand how it triggers some, but for others it's really a healing force. It's taken people from tragedy to transformation," said Lynn Orman.

"It is a constant reminder of the tragic events of the 4th. It is big, it is bold, and we are forced to see it every day, and we have no reprieve," another woman told

City leaders say the temporary memorial will remain in place until a permanent one can be built, but they want that to happen sooner rather than later.

They stressed the community will have a say on the location and content of the future memorial.