Highland Park teen with special needs gets the word out, showing how a bracelet can save a life

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Sometimes people can speak volumes without saying a single word.

A young man from Highland Park, who isn't able to talk, has a lot to say about something that can save lives in an emergency.

Mitchell Robins, 19, doesn't let anything hold him back.

"Mitchell has autism, and he is non-speaking, but he understands everything that's said to him," said Mitchell's father, Philip. "He's very smart."

Mitchell communicates with the help of a letter board, pointing to individual letters to compose words, but he can't always carry the board with him. And while non-speaking people can wear necklaces or bracelets that identify them, Mitchell says those devices don't contain enough information to be helpful in a dangerous situation.

Mitchell's bracelet advocacy began after the 4th of July parade shooting that rocked his hometown. He wasn't there that day, but his sister was, and he was worried about her.

Seeing all the chaos on TV made Mitchell wonder.

"Mitchell was thinking, 'What if I was in a situation where I didn't have somebody with me who was able to communicate, or something happened to that person?'" his father said.

Mitchell told his parents he wanted to help other families who might have the same concern. Together, they found new high-tech bracelets online. Mitchell shows them off in a blog he writes, called "Mitchell's Life with Autism: Sharing My Story."

"We actually selected a hybrid; one with a QR code. If somebody that finds him has a phone, they can read the QR code, and it goes to a page that has all the information about him – phone numbers, allergies, medications that he takes," his father said. "These bracelets are used for all kinds of people, not just people who are non-speaking, for medical alerts."

There's another reason why wearing something on a wrist is so crucial in any medical situation.

"A paramedic will almost always go look at a person's wrist at a minimum when they go to take a pulse," Philip said.

Mitchell is proud that his posts about the bracelets reached many people in a short time.

"We had over a thousand views in just a couple of days," Mitchell said through his father.

Philip said there's something else that will greatly help any person in need.

"If you see somebody who looks like they may be disoriented, that first thing you should do is look for the bracelet," he said. "Don't assume anything. Just because they can't speak doesn't mean they're not smart or they don't understand."

Mitchell is starting college at the University of Arizona online, in a program focusing on advocacy. He wants to help other people who are non-speaking lead full lives.