Lawmakers, survivors of Highland Park shooting vow to continue fight against gun violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lawmakers gathered in Highland Park on Friday to honor the victims of the July 4th parade shooting as part of National Gun Violence Survivors Week.

"Being a survivor of gun violence, it never leaves you," said Liz Turnipseed, one of the dozens of people wounded in the parade shooting which killed seven people last summer.

Illinois recently passed a new law banning assault weapons like the Highland Park gunman used, but the ban is facing multiple challenges in court, and hundreds of plaintiffs who have sued over the ban have won temporary restraining orders prohibiting the state from enforcing the ban against them.

Still, Gov. JB Pritzker has said he expects the law to be upheld as constitutional, and lawmakers at Friday's event in Highland Park vowed to do more to prevent gun violence.

"We always think that the next major gun violence episode is going to be the turning point. Well, in a way, sadly, but importantly, Highland Park was a turning point in the national debate. It was time for us to come together and finally do something," U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said.

On Thursday, members of Congress introduced a new bill that would require firearms to be stored securely when a gun dealer is not open for business, so they can't be stolen.