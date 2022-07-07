'We all have the right to be safe': Highland Park resident makes yard signs drawing attention to gun violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a growing number of people living in Highland Park teaming up to push for gun reform.

CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reports on how yard signs are helping to spur their efforts.

You will already find signs that say "We are HP Strong" all over Highland Park. One survivor says she is moved by these messages, but she had an idea for a different kind of sign.

Stephanie Atella said somewhere beyond this crime tape, there's a wagon full of her three-year-old's toys.

Her family left it behind after they heard the gunshots.

"And I screamed 'run,'" Atella said. "I think it'll be a long road of navigating feelings and conversations in our household for a long time."

Atella said she wanted to turn her emotions into action. So she designed yard signs that read "This Home is For: Background checks on all gun sales, banning assault rifles, and gun safety and safe storage."

"While yard signs wont change anything, it will be a reminder of at least what my family and my neighbors stand for," Atella said.

She texted her other family members less than 10 minutes after the shooting, letting them know they escaped but were very shaken.

Her hope is that lawmakers can do something to prevent another mom from that same feeling.

And she's not alone: Sixty other people have already requested her signs, which are currently being made.

"Because we all have the right to be safe, and to go to parades, and to go to school, and to the grocery store," Atella said.

More than anything, she wants to keep the conversation alive when it comes to gun laws, all while she navigates challenging conversations in her own home.

"She asked us to explain to her stuffed animals that night what had happened," Atella said. "She asked if he could hurt anyone else."

Atella said she plans to sell the signs for $15 each. All of the proceeds will go to various causes to help victims of the shooting.