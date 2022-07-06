Highland Park paradegoers retrieve their abandoned items after mass shooting

HIGHLAND PARK (CBS) – When shots rang out during the July 4th parade in Highland Park on Monday, people dropped everything and ran.

They left behind strollers, bags of candy tossed to the crowd, wagons, and even a pair of shoes.

CBS 2's Tim McNicolas was at the scene as survivors finally got the chance to retrieve their items.

The lawn chairs and other belongings in the immediate area of the shooting were visible on Wednesday. The items could contain evidence so they will still need to be processed.

Investigators decided some items could be returned, but the owners didn't have to return to the scene of the tragedy.

Through the doors of Highland Park High School, survivors looked for water bottles, backpacks, or their kids' toys left behind the moment their lives, and town, changed forever.

"(I had) chairs," said Gail Ruderman. "Because of the dog we had some bowls."

Ruderman was with her family, including her three grandkids, when she heard the gunshots.

"Then I saw people start to run in front of me, at which point I quickly turned to my right, which would be toward where the shooter was, and I saw several bodies on the ground and I just took off running," she said.

Investigators brought the items to the school for survivors to pick them up, but many arrived to drop off donations. People from Highland Park and beyond showed up with toys and tissues for families using the free counseling services at the school.

"I'm sure that people who are here, receiving counseling and just getting what they need ... the tears are just pouring out," said Wendi Bowers, who donated tissues.

Naomie and Patti Richter donated toys and all the squishmellows they could find for other children affected by the shooting.

Ruderman said the FBI helped her get her van back Wednesday, which was parked near the parade route. But her family's other belongings are likely still behind the crime tape because she didn't find them at the school on Wednesday.

"It would be nice to get our things back, if they're around," she said.

While several people were successful in retrieving their abandoned items on Wednesday, some will have to wait until investigators are done combing through all the evidence.