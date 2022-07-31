Highland Park parade shooting victims honored at annual Beach2Beach Paddle Race

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A show of "Highland Park Strong" took some actual strength and stamina Saturday. Dozens of paddleboarders honored the victims of the Fourth of July parade shooting before the annual Beach2Beach Paddle Race.

All of the racers wore "Highland Park Strong" stickers on their boards or clothing.

The event is also raising money for the Highland Park Community Fund to support the victims and survivrs.

And in the northwest suburbs was another show of support for Highland Park. Twenty-five students at Maine East High School in Park Ridge washed cars. They raised more money than $700 for surivors of the July parade shooting.