Watch CBS News
Local News

Highland Park marks one month since July 4th parade shooting

/ CBS Chicago

Highland Park marks one month since July 4th parade shooting
Highland Park marks one month since July 4th parade shooting 00:47

CHICAGO (CBS)--- One month ago today, a gunman opened fire on the 4th of July parade in downtown Highland Park.

Seven people were killed and 48 other people were shot, or hit by shrapnel.

Wednesday night, a virtual townhall meeting for survivors of the Highland Park was held. Among the speakers was former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords – who suffered a brain injury when she was shot in the head outside a Safeway grocery store near Tucson, Arizona in January 2011. She addressed the assembly.

"Our lives can change so quickly," Giffords said. "Mine did when I was shot."

As Highland Park grapples with the aftermath of the shooting, there's a call for the community, to discuss gun violence Thursday.

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office is hosting a meeting and all residents and leaders are invited. The goal is to find short and long-term solutions to make Lake County safer. 

It's at the Greenbelt Cultural Center in North Chicago at 6 p.m.

Police chiefs from Waukegan, North Chicago and Zion will be there.

First published on August 4, 2022 / 11:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.