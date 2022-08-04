Highland Park marks one month since July 4th parade shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)--- One month ago today, a gunman opened fire on the 4th of July parade in downtown Highland Park.

Seven people were killed and 48 other people were shot, or hit by shrapnel.

Wednesday night, a virtual townhall meeting for survivors of the Highland Park was held. Among the speakers was former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords – who suffered a brain injury when she was shot in the head outside a Safeway grocery store near Tucson, Arizona in January 2011. She addressed the assembly.

"Our lives can change so quickly," Giffords said. "Mine did when I was shot."

As Highland Park grapples with the aftermath of the shooting, there's a call for the community, to discuss gun violence Thursday.

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office is hosting a meeting and all residents and leaders are invited. The goal is to find short and long-term solutions to make Lake County safer.

It's at the Greenbelt Cultural Center in North Chicago at 6 p.m.

Police chiefs from Waukegan, North Chicago and Zion will be there.