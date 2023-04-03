Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan to host fundraiser for Highland Park mass shooting victims
CHICAGO (CBS) – Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan is hosting another fundraiser for the families and victims of the Highland Park parade mass shooting.
This Thursday, there will be a book signing at Madame Zuzu's Teahouse, with NWA World's Heavyweight Champion Tyrus and women's wrestler Madusa.
Then, on April 7 and 8, the fundraiser will continue with professional wrestling on pay per view and at StudioONE in Highland Park.
