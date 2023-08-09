Fire destroys house in Highland Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Firefighters responded to a massive house fire in Highland Park Wednesday morning.
According to Highland Park officials, the fire broke out at 56 Country Lane on the north side of Lake Cook Road.
Chopper 2 was over the fire, with heavy smoke and severe damage to the house's roof. City officials have asked residents to avoid the area.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story.
