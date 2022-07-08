Highland Park fire chief describes crews leaping into action after shots rang out at July 4th parade

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Highland Park Fire Chief Joe Schrage spoke for the first time Friday about the July 4th parade massacre that killed seven people and injured dozens.

As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, many firefighters and paramedics were in the parade Monday with their families in an annual tradition in Highland Park. They has passed the scene of the massacre.

"So we were past where the scene was," Schrage said.

But they turned around, dropped off their families, and rushed to the scene.

"There was a little bit of frightening moments - not knowing where the shooter is, but yet still working," Schrage said.

Fire department crews immediately switched gears and started treating, helping, and transporting people.

"The biggest key was tying tourniquets," Schrage said.

The chief said at least 30 fire department members stepped up on the spot, and they weren't alone - others joined in too.

"Fortunately, we had bystanders on scene that actually had been medically trained as well," Schrage said. "They grabbed tourniquets from us. They were grabbing IV kits from us, and assisting."

Those lifesaving measures at the scene, for many, made the difference.

"There was, you know, that question in your mind - am I going to be treating my family member?" Schrage said.

Fire department paramedics were to transport 24 people, injured or shot, to area hospitals. One ambulance made three runs - record time.

Looking back isn't easy, and it won't be. But Schrage said there is a specific focus now.

"We lost seven. We're upset. We're mourning. We mourn with the community," he said. "But we did save a lot of lives that day."

Another focus among fire department members in Highland Park is the community of which they're proud to be a part.

Molina is told first responders are so thankful for the support they've seen this past week - from a food truck set up to cooking meals to the kind notes and messages dropped off. They say it means so much to them, and they love the community right back.