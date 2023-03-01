Highland Park officials want more community input on permanent memorial
CHICAGO (CBS) -- City leaders in Highland Park are mapping out plans for a permanent memorial to honor the victims of the deadly Fourth of July shooting.
No decision has been made yet. The city council and the mayor want to continue to hear the community's input. It could take a couple years before a plan is approved.
Until then, a temporary memorial will remain in place at the rose garden near City Hall.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.