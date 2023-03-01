Watch CBS News
Highland Park officials want more community input on permanent memorial

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- City leaders in Highland Park are mapping out plans for a permanent memorial to honor the victims of the deadly Fourth of July shooting.

No decision has been made yet. The city council and the mayor want to continue to hear the community's input. It could take a couple years before a plan is approved.

Until then, a temporary memorial will remain in place at the rose garden near City Hall. 

La version en español sigue despues de la version en inglés. At the Monday, February 27, 2023 meeting of the Committee...

Posted by City of Highland Park, Illinois - Government on Wednesday, March 1, 2023
