Foundation raises $5.8 million in donations for Highland Park parade shooting victims, non-profits

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Victims of the July Fourth mass shooting in Highland Park and their families now have millions of dollars to help in their healing.

The Highland Park Community Foundation has been collecting donations since the shooting that killed seven people, and wounded dozens more.

On Wednesday, workers said they raised $5.8 million.

"We are grateful and honored to distribute these gifts of compassion," said Betsy Brint, Chair of the Together Highland Park Unidos Committee, which distributed the donations for the Foundation. "We thank the generous individuals, private foundations, businesses, and other organizations that have contributed to the Fund to help victims in the aftermath of the senseless shooting."

The money has already been distributed to the victims, their family members, and non-profit organizations that helped the community through mental health treatment and other services.