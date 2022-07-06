Highland Park comes together to heal after deadly mass shooting; "We're still processing"

Coming together to heal, Highland Park community reflects on pain after mass shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- The Highland Park community came together Tuesday night to heal, pausing to pray, after seven people were killed and at least 38 were wounded in Monday's mass shooting at the 4th of July parade.

"Amazing Grace" filled the air as parishioners at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church reflected on their pain.

"You have to share it; not only the pain, but also the peace that can come from prayer," said Alena Laube.

Many in the Highland Park community are relying on their faith as they process the deadly 4th of July parade shooting.

Laube's friend was among the dozens who were injured, but survived the gunfire.

"A girlfriend ran in the other direction and ended up with a bullet in her jaw. It ricocheted off the pavement apparently, because otherwise she would be dead," she said.

Mixed in the congregation were those searching for clarity. Laura Lambercht said she is thankful to have escaped the chaos unhurt.

"All of a sudden, people started running the opposite direction of the parade … and I'm like, 'What's going on?'" she said.

Authorities have said the gunman fired at least 70 shots from a rooftop above the parade route, shooting randomly into the crowd.

More than 24 hours since the deadly parade shooting, the Highland Park community wants to heal, and prayer is one way.

"It's hard. I mean, I just, I don't what to do. So I'm here," Lambercht said.

It's why so many packed the Immaculate Church for a mass on healing and peace. The prayers went up just blocks away from where the heartache began.

"I just wanted to be together with everybody, because we're still processing," Lambercht said.

Cardinal Blase Cupich presided over the mass, which took a turn from the traditional message to address gun violence directly.

"High-powered weapons have no place on our streets," he said. "There's no reason we need weapons of war in our streets, and that was my message."

Cupich also read a letter from Pope Francis, who is also asking for stricter gun laws. Parishoners said they're happy to see the church speaking out and demanding change.