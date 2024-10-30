Car crashes into Billy Corgan's tea shop in Highland Park, Illinois, injuring his mother-in-law

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan's mother-in-law was injured on Wednesday, when a car crashed into the tea shop he owns in north suburban Highland Park.

Highland Park officials confirmed a car crashed into Madame ZuZu's, at 1876 First St., around 11:40 a.m. A red Mini Cooper was seen being towed away from the building after crashing through one of the front windows.

In an Instagram post on Corgan's verified account, his wife Chloe Mendel Corgan said her mother, Jenny, was injured in the crash while spending the day with the Corgans' son, Augustus.

"Thankfully, he was able to leap out of the way and was not injured. Our family is grateful for the swift assistance of the Highland Park and Deerfield first responders," Mendel Corgan wrote.

The Mini Cooper's driver also was injured and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Madame ZuZu's will be closed until further notice.

The cause of the crash was under investigation Wednesday afternoon, but Highland Park officials said it appeared to be an accident.