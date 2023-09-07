Highland Park cancels "poverty simulation" amid criticism

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Amid backlash that the event was tone deaf, officials in north suburban Highland Park have canceled plans for a so-called "poverty simulation" on Saturday.

The upscale North Shore suburb had planned the "poverty simulation" for Saturday morning at Highland Park Country Club, in partnership with the nonprofit Alliance for Human Services.

Organizers had planned to place participants into situations where they would have to make tough choices about not having enough resources.

"Participants in this immersive experience will begin to experience what a "month" in poverty feels like. Participants are put into situations in which they do not have enough resources and are forced to make difficult choices that can negatively impact them and their families. The outcome is increased awareness of the need for resources to support those living in poverty to create a more resilient health, human, and education sector in our local area. Participation is free, but registration is required," a Facebook post on the event stated.

Critics took to social media calling the event tone deaf.

Highland park officials responded by saying they were partnering with social service agencies to "raise awareness of the need for resources to support individuals experiencing economic insecurity, and the wide-ranging consequences of this systemic inequity on families and communities."

"Programs such as this one, which are developed and presented by social services professionals, are intended to bridge that gap," city manager Ghida Neukrich said in a statement on Wednesday.

However, on Thursday afternoon, city officials confirmed the event had been canceled.