High winds damage cars in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Did you feel the wind gusts Monday morning?

Unfortunately, some car owners in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood are seeing the effects of the powerful wind, as several cars were damaged by fallen trees.

One incident happened at Altgeld and Kedzie.

Strong winds knocked the trees down Monday morning. A large branch landed right in the front seat of a car.

One woman was in a car at the time and checked out by paramedics. Crews are on the scene, cleaning up the mess.