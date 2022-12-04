ISP: 2 injured including suspect in high-speed crash on Near West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A suspect and another driver are injured following a high-speed crash on the city's Near West Side early Sunday morning.
The crash happened around 1:02 a.m. at West Van Buren Street and West Ogden Avenue.
Illinois State Police said District Chicago troopers were making a traffic stop on a vehicle when during the course attempted to flee. The vehicle struck another car a short time later.
Troopers did not give chase to the fleeing vehicle.
The suspect had a "very badly injured leg" and troopers arrived on the scene to apply a tourniquet as a life-saving measure.
Both drivers were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
No further information was available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.