ISP: 2 injured including suspect in high-speed crash on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A suspect and another driver are injured following a high-speed crash on the city's Near West Side early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 1:02 a.m. at West Van Buren Street and West Ogden Avenue.

Illinois State Police said District Chicago troopers were making a traffic stop on a vehicle when during the course attempted to flee. The vehicle struck another car a short time later.

Troopers did not give chase to the fleeing vehicle.

The suspect had a "very badly injured leg" and troopers arrived on the scene to apply a tourniquet as a life-saving measure.

Both drivers were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

No further information was available.