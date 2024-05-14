77 high school students graduate from Chicago Police and Firefighter Training Academy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A graduation ceremony was held Tuesday for high school students who took part in the Chicago Schools Police and Firefighter Training Academy.

The program recruits high school students with an interest in careers in public safety, and gives them a hands-on training experience.

Instructors said the program helps get students prepared.

"You stand at the threshold of a noble calling," Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt told the graduates. "You have chosen paths that demand courage, compassion, and a sense of duty to others."

The leaders of the academy explained its value.

"It's learning what they go through on a daily basis, in regards to their training, and what they have to deal with," said Aref Abdellatif, who heads up the Fire Department side of the training academy. "So it's a great experience for them."

"Continuing on with what you learned gives you that experience you need," said Felicia Pace, who is in charge of the Police Department side of the academy, "and when you get of age, you can take that test and become a police officer."

Chicago Public Schools Chief Executive Officer Pedro Martinez and Chief of College and Career Success Megan Hougard were also in attendance for the graduation.

The program is open to both public and non-public school students. This year's graduating class had 77 graduates from 45 schools across the city.