CFD investigating high-rise fire in Gold Coast; no injuries reported

No injuries reported in high-rise fire in Gold Coast

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A high-rise fire is under investigation in the Gold Coast.

Flames and smoke were seen coming from a penthouse, located at 999 N. Lake Shore Drive.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson says the flames were contained to the wood deck area.

Two people refused to be checked out by EMS at the scene.

No word yet on what started the fire.