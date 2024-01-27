Tests reveal high levels of lead in water at some homes in Elgin, Illinois

ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- The City of Elgin announced this week that some homes have been experiencing high levels of lead in their drinking water.

The said it found the higher lead levels in some homes and buildings during recent drinking water quality monitoring. The source is likely the lead service lines that connect the city's municipal water pipes to some people's home, the city said.

There is no lead in Elgin's source water – wells and river water – nor in the city's treated drinking water. But some homes and buildings have water service lines, solder, or fixtures made of lead – which can leech into the drinking water, the city said.

The homes most at risk are those built or plumbed before 1988.

The City of Elgin twice a year tests 100 homes and buildings that are expected to have lead in their plumbing due to the presence of lead service lines or solder. The Environmental Protection Agency danger level for lead is exceeded when more than 10 percent of the homes have lead-in-water levels of up to 15 parts per billion, according to the City of Elgin.

During the first half of 2023, eight homes had lead in the water at such level. In the most recent round of testing, 19 did.

The City of Elgin has been replacing the publicly-owned portion of a lead water service line over the past 10 years. The city has also been assisting residents in replacing their private portions of lead water service lines when disturbed by city activity.

Lead can cause serious health problems if too much enters the body from drinking water or other sources – particularly for pregnant women and children 6 or under.

More information on this issue, and the action the city is taking, is available at the City of Elgin website.