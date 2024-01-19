Three hospitalized after high carbon monoxide is detected in Chicago apartment building
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were rushed to the hospital because of high levels of carbon monoxide in a Logan Square apartment building Friday night.
Chicago firefighters were called Friday evening to a 25-unit apartment building at Armitage and Kedzie avenues.
High carbon monoxide readings were detected in one section of the courtyard building.
The Chicago Fire Department called a hazmat response.
The Fire Department said the scene was secure as of 9 p.m., and investigators from the gas company were looking for the source of the carbon monoxide.
