Wicker Park gallery hosting fundraiser, selling art by people impacted by epilepsy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One in 26. Those are the odds of a person developing epilepsy, a little-known fact. One non-profit is working to change that through art.

This weekend, the "Hidden Truths: Art of Epilepsy" show is displaying and selling works by folks impacted by the disorder.

The streams Jamaica Ponder has more from the exhibition.

It's an eclectic collection. no two pieces are the same.

The one thing they have in common according to Diana Leviton Gondek…

"There's some really very talented people who happen to have epilepsy or happen to know somebody who has epilepsy."

Each of the 30 works in the gallery gives a look into how epilepsy shapes peoples' worlds.

"And it's sometimes so hidden, too. And to come out and you know, open people's minds to it is really what this is all about," Gondek said.

Including that done by Gondek, who is a local artist.

"My daughter has epilepsy. She was diagnosed at age 22 It's something that I'm going through in life with my daughter and I decided to do this piece."

" All the art pieces are for sale," said Kuno Chiteji, board member.

A nonprofit organization, The Hidden Truths Project, created the Art of Epilepsy show as a fundraiser.

"For epilepsy, research and funding. But more importantly, it actually exhibits artwork by people who have epilepsy," Chiteji said.

Chiteji and Gondek are two local members of what's grown to be a national project.

"There's one in Boston and also in Newport Beach," he said.

Each of the art of epilepsy shows centers around a fundraiser event, raising thousands of dollars, and this year in Chicago…

"The show looks like it's going to do really well. So that's our goal this year, $20,000," Chiteji said.

With all the proceeds go to further epilepsy research and break the stigma around the disorder.

"So, the importance of it is to make sure that people understand epilepsy."

Because its impact is one that you can't always see.

"If you walk around, you could walk down Milwaukee Avenue and you pass 26 people, one in 26 of those people has epilepsy," Chiteji said.

"So, it's more prevailing. And then we realize in our community," Gondek said.

It's a hidden truth, and the art of epilepsy show.

"It's there to help to open people's eyes to what it's really all about and also to give avenues and ways of helping them, too," Gondek said.

"So, come out, take a look at some of the great art, have some food and drink, and help support a great cause," Chiteji said.

The art will be hanging at Jackson Junge Gallery and available to the public through Saturday evening when it'll be up for sale at their fundraiser.

Tickets for the event are on sale for $50 each. They include a night at the gallery with food, drinks, and an opportunity to mingle with some of the artists.

You can get more information at hiddentruthsproject.com.