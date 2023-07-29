Chicago's Hidden Gems: Wheaton Municipal Band makes sweet music

WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) – Dedicated artists have been at the top of their game, making beautiful music for years.

CBS 2's Joe Donlon went to the western suburbs for the sweet sounds of the Wheaton Municipal Band, one of Chicago's Hidden Gems.

They were hitting the high notes at Memorial Park in downtown Wheaton.

This is no garage band. The Wheaton Municipal Band has been making beautiful music since 1930.

On Thursdays during the summer, thousands of fans filled the park to enjoy an ensemble of over 80 highly-trained, dedicated musicians for free.

"It really makes the community shine," said Myron Sonkin, a band member.

The musicians practice together only once before each weekly concert. CBS 2 was invited to a recent rehearsal and was blown away.

Dr. Bruce Moss is the band's music director and conductor. He's been doing it for 44 years.

"It's exhilarating," Moss said. "I really love it. This is what I wanted to do."

And he has great respect for the folks who take his direction.

"They're excellent musicians, or they would not have made the cut to get in the group," he said. "Many are college music majors, but many are not. This is what makes the mix interesting."

Al Loek and Michael Thorsen have been with the band for a while.

Donlon: "Who's the better musician?"

Loek: "I will say me because I'm humble."

Thorsen: "I have the harder instrument to play."

Donlon: "The French horn is harder to play?"

Thorsen: "Yes."

Donlon: "And the trombone's easier to play?"

Loek: "Relatively speaking, I have to agree with Michael."

Donlon: "So, who's the longest tenure here?"

Loek: "That would be me. This is my 59th year. My kids have come out here. My grandkids come out here. It's been a part of my family."

Compared to Loek, Thorsen's a "newbie" with 49 years of experience.

"We enjoy playing with each other," Thorsen said. "There are a lot of people who have been in the band a long time and keep coming back, so having that continuity also helps."

But Ellie Pierzina, 20, is the actual newbie. This year is her first with the band.

"I like to be the youngest," Pierzina said. "I think it's awesome. These people are so experienced in their fields, and I just feel like I learn so much. Everybody here is so kind."

But it truly takes a village to pull all this off.

The City of Wheaton sponsors the band. The band has a commission liaison with the city.

"The audience is supportive," said Gail Sonkin. "This is a big deal."

The band also has an educational outreach program. Student trumpet players Sebastian and Doyle actually got to perform with the group earlier this summer.

"We played the first concert as like an internship," said Doyle.

"It was great," Sebastian said. "I like being near the people that knew a lot more than me."

Whether they're experienced or just starting out, everyone CBS 2 spoke with agreed the band has something really special.

"It's a passion," Gail Sonkin said. "It's a connection with the people. We get this wonderful respect. It's great."

Moss added, "It's not just the band. It's the community, the spirit, the joy that people get from this. It's a wonderful experience and it's a great way to share the joy of making music."

The band has many success stories, including two former members who are with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and several who are with the president's own Marine Band.

While the season is winding down soon, the Wheaton Municipal Band will be busy. For the third time, it has been invited to be part of Midwest Clinic, one of the largest annual instrumental music conferences this December at McCormick Place.

