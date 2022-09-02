Here's where you can get COVID-19 and monkeypox vaccines this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The city will hold vaccination clinics this weekend at two city colleges locations.
Both clinics will offer COVID-19 and monkeypox vaccines.
The clinics will be held Saturday at Truman College and Malcolm X College, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Appointments are required for monkeypox vaccines. You can register here.
