Here's how to get free food in downtown Chicago on Wednesday

Here's how to get free food in downtown Chicago on Wednesday

Here's how to get free food in downtown Chicago on Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Try small bites from some of Chicago's top spots for free on Wednesday.

More than 20 local restaurants will serve free lunch in Daley Plaza to celebrate for Grubhub's celebration of 20 years of business.

The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

After the lunchtime sampling ends, leftovers will go to "Rescuing Leftover Cuisine" which will distribute the food to Chicagoans experiencing food insecurity.