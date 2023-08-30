Watch CBS News
State, local leaders to address labor shortage, urge Biden to expand migrant work permits

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- State and local leaders are looking to address the labor shortage and getting migrants jobs.

Governor JB Pritzker, Senator Dick Durbin along with congressmen and women from Illinois will be part of the Here To Work conference.

They'll be at the Illinois Restaurant Association at 11 a.m. to discuss their efforts to urge President Joe Biden to expand work permits for immigrants.

They say it would not require an act of Congress.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 30, 2023 / 8:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

