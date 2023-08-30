State, local leaders to address labor shortage, urge Biden to expand migrant work permits

CHICAGO (CBS) -- State and local leaders are looking to address the labor shortage and getting migrants jobs.

Governor JB Pritzker, Senator Dick Durbin along with congressmen and women from Illinois will be part of the Here To Work conference.

They'll be at the Illinois Restaurant Association at 11 a.m. to discuss their efforts to urge President Joe Biden to expand work permits for immigrants.

They say it would not require an act of Congress.