Cubs activate veteran pitcher Kyle Hendricks from injury list

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Cubs could get a big boost with a somewhat surprising roster move.

CBS 2's Jori Parys had the story on the long-awaited return of pitcher Kyle Hendricks, nearly 11 months after he last pitched in a major league game.

Manager David Ross said it feels "back to normal" having Hendricks around and while a right shoulder injury has kept the team's longest-tenured player off a major league mound since last July. The only expectation is for Hendricks to be himself.

"He has a great track record, a lot of success," Ross said. "I just want him to be the best version of him."

"He feels like he's a really good version of himself physically," Ross said. "And just going out there, knocking off the rust, being able to compete at this level, getting back on that track for him, I think that's the next step. I don't have any expectations. I don't think he's going to go nine [innings] and no hits. If he did, it wouldn't shock me and if he gives up a few runs, it's not going to shock me."

Catcher Yan Gomes said Hendricks is "the definition of a pitcher. He's out there. He knows how to pinpoint balls. He knows how to mix and match, mix speeds, you know, try to do everything that he can to keep guys off balance."

With Hendricks activated from the injury list, the Cubs optioned Nick Madrigal to Triple A. Ross said the plan will be for him to play second and third base in Iowa.