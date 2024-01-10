Hot dog! Wienermobile driver wanted for cross-country trips

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Are you ready to relish a unique job opportunity?

Apply to be a "Hotdogger" for the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile!

Oscar Mayer

You'll be behind the wheel of the iconic vehicle, measuring 27 feet long and 11 feet high, and you'll join an elite roster of mobile ambassadors as Wienermobiles have been on a roll touring the country since 1936.

To be frank, the salary is $35,600 including a weekly allowance of $150 "for meals and personal travel." It's a year-long contract and you'll get health benefits,18 days of paid time off, and lodging expenses covered.

An outgoing personality and saucy social media skills are needed to pass "mustard" and drivers will have to be comfortable serving up tasty and "bun"-derful hot dog puns. You'll also need "strong communication skills and a bachelor's degree, preferably in public relations, journalism, communications or marketing," according to Oscar Mayer.

Oscar Mayer

Check out the full description to see if it's your dish.

According to Oscar Mayer, "Recent classes of Hotdoggers have also visited Puerto Rico, married 12 couples in Las Vegas, and helped introduce the first-ever hot dog-flavored popsicle."

"The title of a Hotdogger is a rare and coveted position unique to those seeking adventure and a once-in-a-lifetime experience," said Ed Roland, senior manager of brand communications at Oscar Mayer. "Statistically speaking, more people have visited space than driven the Wienermobile!"

Oscary Mayer

Frankfurter fans can apply to be a "Wienermobile Spokesperson" but you have until January 31 to make your case to be a fresh brand ambassador.

According to the company, the "Hotdoggers" drive around 20,000 miles every year and visit at least 40 cities. Their ambassador duties include appearances at more than 1,000 events during the wiener-ful cross-country trek.

Oscar Mayer