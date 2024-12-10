Feds investigating HelloFresh-owned facility in Illinois over allegations of child labor

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois meal kit facility owned by HelloFresh is under investigation over allegations of child labor.

The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division has an open investigation with a HelloFresh facility in Aurora. The investigation also includes staffing company, Midway Staffing LLC.

HelloFresh is a popular subscription meal-kit service based in Berlin, Germany.

HelloFresh released the following statement on Tuesday following the allegations:

"We were deeply troubled to learn of the allegations made against a former temporary staffing agency, Midway Staffing. As soon as we learned of these allegations, we immediately terminated the relationship. We have strict protocols in place to ensure all vendors follow our robust global ethics and compliance policies. We have zero tolerance for any form of child labor, and we have taken action to ensure no minors perform work in or have access to our facilities."

A spokesperson for HelloFrsh added that Midway Staffing was "only providing services in a Factor facility, not HelloFresh." The spokesperson claims HelloFresh and Factor did not directly hire or employ the alleged underage workers.

Factor, a business owned by meal kit company HelloFresh, opened a plant in an Aurora neighborhood in 2020. That same year, HelloFresh acquired Factor75, a Chicago-based meal delivery company.

The Department of Labor said no further information will be available until the investigation has been completed.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.