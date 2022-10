Hello Kitty Café Truck coming to Westfield Old Orchard

Hello Kitty Café Truck coming to Westfield Old Orchard

CHICAGO (CBS) – The wildly popular Hello Kitty Café truck will be back in the Chicago area Saturday.

It will be at the Westfield old orchard mall in Skokie.

The truck will be parked near Crate and Barrel from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

If you're planning on going, just a heads up, the truck does not accept cash.