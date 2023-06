Hello Kitty Café truck rolls into town this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Hello Kitty Café pop-up truck is rolling into Chicago this weekend.

Visitors will find all things pretty and pink - including exclusive merchandise and limited-edition collectibles.

The shop is now open at the Oakbrook Center until 7 p.m.

The truck will reopen tomorrow at Orland Square Mall starting at 10 a.m.