Watch CBS News
Local News

Helicopter makes 'precautionary landing' on Oak Street Beach in Chicago

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Anyone near Oak Street Beach in Chicago may have gotten a surprise show Saturday afternoon when a helicopter unexpectedly landed on the beach. 

According to the Chicago Police Department, a tour helicopter made a precautionary landing near the 1000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 5:29 p.m.

helicopter-oak-street-beach.png
Citizen App

The pilot got out of the helicopter and added oil to the engine. 

The helicopter was then able to return safely to its base, police say. 

Video posted on social media shows the helicopter as it powered down on the beach and took off again a short time later.

No injuries were reported. 

First published on February 17, 2024 / 6:48 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.