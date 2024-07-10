Watch CBS News
Heavy rain, flood watch in effect for Chicago area Wednesday

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Heavy rain continues Wednesday in Chicago, after rain Tuesday night left streets flooded across the area. 

A flood watch is in effect for the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana until 1 p.m. 

The remnants of former Hurricane Beryl pounded the Chicago area Tuesday evening—with the Far South Side, south suburbs, and Northwest Indiana being hit hardest.  

The heavy rain is also causing dangerous beach conditions along Cook County and Northwest Indiana. According to the National Weather Service, high waves reaching 4 to 8 feet are expected along with "life threatening currents." 

The tropical wall of rain moves away mid-morning, but shower and storm chances pop up Wednesday afternoon.  

As remnants from tropical system Beryl pull away from the area, gusty winds develop. Newton and Jasper counties are under a wind advisory until noon for northwest gusts up to 45 mph.   

Heat and humidity increase by the end of the week with highs near 90 degrees and heat index levels near 100 degrees. 

