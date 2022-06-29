Heather Mack back in court for conspiracy and obstruction of justice charges in mother's murder

Heather Mack back in court for charges in mother's 2014 murder

Heather Mack back in court for charges in mother's murder in 2014

Heather Mack back in court for charges in mother's murder in 2014

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heather Mack, the Oak Park woman convicted in Indonesia of helping her boyfriend kill her mother back in 2014, is back in court.

Mack was charged with conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

She was released from an Indonesian prison in 2021 and immediately arrested again when she returned to Chicago.

Prosecutors say Mack helped Tommy Schaefer kill Sheila Von-Wiese Mack and stuffed the body in a suitcase.

While in prison, Mack gave birth to her daughter Stella. The child is now with a court-approved guardian.