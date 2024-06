CHICAGO (CBS)-- The heat returns in Chicago Friday and into the weekend.

Temperatures return to the 90s, with cooler highs near the lake.

Possible record heat arrives Saturday with highs in the mid-90s. Rain moves in Saturday evening with a few gusty storms with small hail possible.

Skies clear out early Sunday morning. Temperatures improve for Sunday and Monday.

Highs return to the 90s again on Tuesday.