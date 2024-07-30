Heat index values near 100 degrees Tuesday with evening storms in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A hot stretch begins Tuesday in the Chicago area.

Tuesday's high temperatures will be in the 90s by the afternoon with heat index values near 100 degrees.

Storm chances increase by the afternoon and evening with the potential for heavy rain and damaging wind. According to the National Weather Service, more hazardous conditions are expected for portions of north central Illinois, northeast Illinois and Northwest Indiana.

This steamy heat stays in place through Thursday with more storm chances.

Early morning storms are expected on Wednesday and scattered storms are expected Thursday throughout the day.

The city is offering cooling centers amid the extreme heat. The cooling center locations below will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday:

· Englewood Center, 1140 W. 79th St.

· Garfield Center (open 24 hours), 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

· King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove

· North Area Center, 845 W. Wilson Ave.

· South Chicago Center, 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

· Trina Davila Center, 4312 W. North Ave.