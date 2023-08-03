Hearing for future of Urban Prep Academy Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The fate of a South Side charter school fighting to stay open could soon be determined.

Last fall, the Illinois State Board of Education voted not to renew Urban Prep Academy's charter due to allegations of financial mismanagement. It was the city's only all Black-male charter school with campuses in Englewood and Bronzeville.

Earlier this summer, a judge denied Urban Prep Academy's restraining order to prevent a take-over by the Chicago Public School District.

Both parties are expected back in court Thursday to determine the charter school's future.