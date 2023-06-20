Watch CBS News
Local News

Hearing Tuesday in case against actor Jussie Smollett

/ CBS Chicago

Hearing being held in case against actor Jussie Smollett
Hearing being held in case against actor Jussie Smollett 00:43

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A hearing will be held Tuesday in a case against actor Jussie Smollett.  

The City of Chicago wants Smollett to pay for investigation costs after he made a false police report.   

Smollett claimed he was the victim of a hate crime in Streeterville back in 2019.

He was charged with 16 felony charges he orchestrated a fake hate crime against himself.  Those charges were dropped.

A new indictment and trial followed, and Smollett was convicted. Smollett filed an appeal in March challenging his disorderly conduct conviction.

The city is still after $130,000 in restitution.

First published on June 20, 2023 / 9:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.